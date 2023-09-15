How Rancho High School mariachi students celebrated Mexican Independence Day at Harry Reid Int. Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The vibrant sounds of violins, trumpets, and guitars filled the air at Harry Reid International Airport Thursday morning as the Mexican Independence Day festivities kicked off.

For the student mariachi band and dancers from Rancho High School, performing at Harry Reid International Airport has become a cherished tradition. They welcomed passengers arriving directly from Mexico to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.

"It's a tradition for our group," said Anthony Leon, a member of the group and a ballet folklórico dancer, "It's stressful. It's a lot of work. But, at the end of the day, it's my culture, and it's great to be dancing here with my family and friends."

For Armando Torres, who had just flown in from Mexico, seeing the band was a delightful surprise.

He remarked, "Casinos, hotels, mariachi — very nice!"

As ambassadors of Mexican culture, the performers expressed their joy in bringing happiness to others.

"They're happy to see us, and we just perform," one stated.

Historically, Mexico ranks as the second-largest international source of visitors to Las Vegas.

Christine Crues, a Harry Reid International Airport spokesperson, said, "A lot of people celebrate Mexican Independence Day by coming to Las Vegas and seeing all that we have to offer."

The students dressed in clothing that reflected the traditional culture of Mexico.

Anthony Leon explains the significance of their attire, saying, "The sombrero is for workers. It's a very huge brim. Blocks the sun. Others, depending on the region, will look different from the others."

Performing various songs, the student group entertained travelers for two hours at Terminal 3, attracting a diverse crowd and infusing the culture of Mexico into the Las Vegas Valley.