Affordable apartment complex for veterans opens in Las Vegas

Tricia Kean
5:41 PM, Jun 14, 2018
5:42 PM, Jun 14, 2018

A new apartment complex for veterans is now open in the Las Vegas valley.

There was a flag raising and color guard ceremony, followed by a ribbon cutting to kick things off. Patriot Place, located near Pecos and Flamingo roads, offers an accessible and affordable community to the men and women who served, such as 80-year-old retired U.S. Marine Otha Brown.

"I thank God and I say God, I can't believe I am here and this comfortable. My rent is already paid."

Accessible Space, Inc. hosted the grand opening Thursday. The company provides living spaces for low-income people with physical disabilities. Patriot Place is ASI's first low-income development just for veterans.

