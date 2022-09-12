Hispanic Heritage Month: Latinos working, creating and flourishing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Millions of people call the Las Vegas valley home. Residents come from a rich and diverse number of backgrounds and Latinos are among the booming population.

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, 13 Action News is recognizing the achievements and contributions of those men and women working, creating and flourishing right here in Las Vegas.

From the aguas frescas to the fresh fruta picada and the spices and flavors from a variety of Latin American countries, the Hispanic presence in the Las Vegas valley is hard to miss.

"I feel like it's home, I can speak Spanish, I can go to the store and ask for my tortillas and salsa," says valley resident Mayra Barragan.

She works at La Bonita supermarket. She moved to Las Vegas 24 years ago from Mexico. She says back then, life was different.

SIGNIFICANT GROWTH

"My daughter was the first Hispanic girl in the school," says Barragan.

She says she has seen significant growth in our valley's Hispanic population, contributing to our local economy and making a difference. Just here at this supermarket, about 75 percent of their customers are Latino.

"20 years ago there were only a couple of stores in Las Vegas, we were in trouble finding tortillas or tamales and now they are right around the corner."

Census data from 2020 shows Clark County's population is at more than 2.2 million. 32 percent are Hispanic or Latino. That's more than 700,000 strong.

"The Latinos alone in Las Vegas make up a bigger percentage than many other larger cities in the country," says Alex Vazquez, on the Board of Directors for the Latin Chamber of Commerce.

He says about 80% of our Latino population are Mexican. He says the other 20 percent is a mix of a variety of Hispanic origins.

VARIETY OF ORIGINS

"A lot of central, Caribbean, and South Americans, particularly Cubans, Salvadorians, Guatemala, and Columbia," says Vazquez.

He says the number of people from every Latino nationality is increasing in the valley.

"In the last 30 years, just to give you an idea, we were at 500,000 people roughly and very minimal Latino population and now it's exploded, and we make up a third."

When he moved to Las Vegas at a young age, he was one of only three Latinos in his classroom.

"Now CCSD says more than 60 percent of students are Hispanic," says Vazquez.

Fabiola Saavedra has been working at La Bonita for 3 years, moving from Mexico at 15. She says she wouldn't want to be anywhere else than in the Las Vegas valley.

"I'm proud to be a Latina, I'm proud to be a part of my Hispanic people, and see how we are all growing, opening more stores, more jobs, and more opportunities for people."

National Hispanic Heritage Month is September 15 through October 15. Be sure to watch 13 Action News as we highlight just some of the local Latinos who work, create, and share their passions with valley residents everyday.