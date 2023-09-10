Henderson Little League players honored in Water Street parade

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Saturday Morning, the city of Henderson came together to celebrate the Henderson Little League team's participation in the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The community organized a parade through downtown Henderson to honor the team's achievements.

Before the parade commenced, Mayor Michelle Romero of Henderson made a special announcement, officially declaring September 9th as "Henderson Little League Day" in the city, recognizing the team's accomplishments.

The parade began at Mission Hills Park, with the Little League team riding on a "Las Vegas Big Bus" escorted by the local police. The streets were filled with community members who came out to show their support and cheer for the team.

One player expressed their appreciation, stating, "It was wonderful to receive support from the people of Henderson, Nevada."

Upon reaching Water Street, the parade concluded with various activities for all to enjoy, including ballpark food, bouncy houses, and games.

Team members from Henderson Little League also took a moment to reflect on their experience in Pennsylvania. One player mentioned, "Interacting with international teams was a unique and interesting experience."

Mayor Romero, whose grandchildren are part of the team, shared her excitement for the team's future, saying, "The team has great coaches, works incredibly hard, and has boundless potential."

She also mentioned that attending the World Series was a memorable and enjoyable experience.