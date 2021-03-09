Henderson kicking off 100 miles to summer virtual challenge

Henderson residents are encouraged to exercise their way to reaching 100 miles, starting March 15 through June 21, 100 days until summer.

They can track their miles and earn a gaiter mask and a 100 Miles to Summer medal.

Get out and walk, run or bike on a Henderson trail. Swim laps or stay indoors while dancing or exercising using a rower, elliptical, treadmill, stair-stepper, etc. Participants can refer to Get Out and Walk website “miles for wellness activity conversion chart” to accurately translate non-measurable activities to miles walked or run.

The goal: one mile per day for 100 days.

To participate in this all-age event, register online using activity code 151412-00. Cost is $20 per participant.

This is a virtual event. Participants keep track of their own miles.

Those participating as a group should wear face coverings and maintain social distance requirements.

For more information, click here or call 702-267-4849.