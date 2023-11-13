Henderson honors Native American Heritage Month with community celebration

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is celebrating National Native American Heritage Month.

The event, hosted on Water Street Plaza, featured stands of Native American items for people to learn about and buy, along with traditional dances and activities, accompanied by the natural sound of dancing.

Fawn Douglas, one of the event's organizers, emphasized the proximity to Sloan Canyon, where messages from ancestors, particularly the Southern Paiutes, date back hundreds of years.

Attendees expressed the significance of drawing attention to Native Americans, acknowledging the lack of visibility on a national scale. Sol Martinez, attending and selling her art for the first time, found the gathering heartwarming.

"Seeing everybody coming around to celebrate the heritage and learn more is very heartwarming, just to see that there are people that care and want to learn," she said.

The free community celebration aimed to recognize and educate participants about the heritage of Native Americans during this month.