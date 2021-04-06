Watch
Hash House A Go Go to host job fair April 13

Posted at 2:57 PM, Apr 06, 2021
Hash House A Go Go will be hosting a job fair up to 80 different restaurant positions to work at the LINQ Hotel location.

The event will be on April 13 at 3:30 p.m.

Available positions include: Restaurant Managers, Servers, Hosts, Expediters, Line Cooks, Prep Cooks, and Dishwashers.

Ideal candidates will be energetic, friendly and have a knowledge and love for the food they are working with in the restaurant. Prior experience in high volume restaurants preferred.

Applicants should come fully prepared to be interviewed with all current work cards.

Interviews will be held in person, no appointment necessary.

