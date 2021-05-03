Happy Mother's Day 2021: 13 Action News recognizes local moms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we help celebrate Mother's Day this year, 13 Action News would like to honor your mother.

Several local moms who viewers have shared with us will be featured during the newscasts throughout the week.

PHOTOS: Meet My Mom 2021 -- Thanking Las Vegas Moms Ahead of Mother's Day

13 Action News is also offering a Mother's Day Out Sweepstakes with more information available here.

If you would like to submit information about your mom, please email a message and photos to Moms@ktnv.com or post a photo and message to Instagram or Twitter and tag @KTNV.

The current list of featured mothers is below: