Group bookings now available at Minus5° Ice Experience & 1923 Prohibition Bar

1923 Prohibition Bar, the classic speakeasy and bourbon bar, and Minus5° Ice Experience, the coolest experience in Las Vegas, are now taking bookings for private events.

Located at Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip, the adjoining venues may be booked separately or together, providing an extraordinary way to entertain clients, employees and friends and family.

1923 Prohibition Bar offers a classic speakeasy and bourbon bar ambiance hidden behind the mysterious bookcase entry door adjacent to Minus5° Ice Experience. The speakeasy serves a full bar including the Bootlegger Bottle Service along with signature, barrel-aged specialty cocktails.

1923 Prohibition Bar hosts a total of 300 guests standing, and 75 – 100 seated. Bourbon tasting, Prohibition education team building classes and meeting space are also available.

Meanwhile, the neighboring Minus5° Ice Experience offers an unforgettable frozen ambience maintained at 23 degrees Fahrenheit, dazzling ice décor comprising 90 tons of professionally sculpted ice and its signature frosty cocktails. With a capacity of 100 guests, Minus5° Ice Experience provides parkas or faux fur coats to all guests to experience the venue’s chill vibe.

Event planners can opt to have customized ice artistry—for example, a logo, mascot, image or even an object deep-frozen in a crystal-clear block of ice—created especially for a corporate event or private celebration.

Other epic branding opportunities include the opportunity to project imagery onto a 12-foot-wide LED screen facing the casino floor and guests entering The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, which is traversed by 50,000 visitors a day. Inside, the venue has 16 55-inch LED monitors and three projector walls.

Group bookings are also available at Minus5° Ice Experience at The Venetian Resort and ICEBAR at the LINQ Promenade, both located on the Las Vegas Strip. Minus5° Ice Experience at The Venetian can accommodate groups of up to 300 guests and ICEBAR, can accommodate 500 guests: 150 indoor and 350 on the outdoor patio warm space.

To inquire about booking a Fire & Ice private event, please contact Candace Bowman at candace@minus5experience.com.