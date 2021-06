LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today, the Las Vegas TransPride Center held its grand opening ceremony.

Gov. Steve Sisolak was on hand for the ribbon-cutting.

The trans pride center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The center says they can help with legal issues and offer items including food and clothing.

For more information visit lasvegastranspride.org.