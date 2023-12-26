Gone but not forgotten: First responders pay tribute to Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — First responders paid a special tribute to one of their own on Christmas Day.

The Clark County Fire Department mourned the passing of Deputy Chief Warren Whitney last week due to complications of an illness. He was 53 years old.

On Monday, firefighters and police officers rode in a procession past Whitney's house to honor the deputy chief.

Whitney was a Las Vegas native who graduated from Bonanza High School and spent nearly 30 years with the Clark County Fire Department, joining its ranks in 1995.

He was a founding member of the fire department's honor guard, which he commanded from 1996 to 2003.

He'd also served as president of the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising money for disadvantaged children in the community.

In his role as deputy chief, Whitney was responsible for planning and preparing the department's response for a host of major events in Las Vegas, including New Year's Eve, EDC and the upcoming Super Bowl.