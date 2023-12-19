Clark County Fire Department announces passing of Deputy Chief Warren Whitney

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Fire Department announced on Tuesday morning the passing of Honor Guard founder and Deputy Chief Warren Whitney.

"It’s with a heavy heart to say this," a post from CCFD read. "The CCFD family and Honor Guard are in mourning of the passing of Deputy Chief Warren Whitney."

Dept. Chief Whitney was with the department since 1995 and was promoted to deputy fire chief on March 21, 2020, according to Clark County. Prior to his promotion, Whitney held the ranks of captain (awarded in 2007), fire engineer (1999), and firefighter. He was also a paramedic for 22 of his 25 years with CCFD and taught as a fire academy instructor in 1996.

A Las Vegas native, Whitney graduated from Bonanza High School and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNLV. He also earned degrees in fire science management and urban firefighting from the College of Southern Nevada.

Whitney was also a founding member of the CCFD Honor Guard and served as its commander from 1996 to 2003. Whitney also served as the president of the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation — a nonprofit dedicated to distributing gifts to local disadvantaged children — from 2009 until 2016.

The post from CCFD concluded, "RIP, sir."