Golo to donate $20K to Las Vegas charities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — GOLO, the pioneering wellness solutions company, announced $10,000 donations to two Las Vegas charities -- Special Olympics Nevada and Three Square Food Bank.

The funding reflects the company’s continued commitment to supporting community-based health and wellness initiatives throughout the U.S.

With logistics and distribution facilities in Las Vegas, GOLO empowers individuals and communities by helping them take control of their health and wellness.

The company’s donations to Special Olympics Nevada and Three Square Food Bank will support a range of programming, including nutrition education, fitness programs, and food assistance.

Special Olympics of Nevada provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for more than 3,443 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.

