Future Smiles bringing dental services into dozens of CCSD schools

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Future Smiles is a nonprofit, school-based dental health program that brings dental professionals into dozens of Title I classrooms across the Clark County School District.

They essentially turn classrooms into makeshift dental clinics, offering screenings, fluoride varnish, and protective dental sealants to students.

The executive director of Future Smiles said oral care is healthcare, and a lack of dental coverage shouldn't stop a child from smiling confidently when they head back to the classroom.

"What we see in Nevada is by third grade, 7 out of 10 children will have a cavity. 50 percent of those children have absolutely no dental coverage. 50 percent of the children that we serve have Medicaid and the other 50 percent are uninsured," dental hygienist and Future Smiles executive director Terri Chandler said. "When you lack access, like dental insurance, financial resources, it becomes very difficult for parents to afford dental treatment. That is why Future Smiles is a wonderful solution for the children we serve."

Participation is voluntary, and if you consent to your child receiving these services, you'll get a letter detailing what the hygienist observed and what services were provided.

"It's kind of cool to bring portable dental equipment into a school and be part of their community, their environment, so it becomes very familiar to them," Chandler said.

To be eligible for Future Smiles' services in schools, the child must be 18 years or younger and a CCSD student, or the sibling of one.

"Oral healthcare, dental care, early on in life, is essential because then you'll have oral health in your adulthood. It is transitional," Chandler said.

Whether your child is new to Future Smiles or a returning patient, you are required to fill out a new consent form at the start of each school year. If they don't hear from you, they'll assume your child does not want the services. You can find and complete the consent form online here.

While Future Smiles comes to approximately 60 CCSD schools right now, Chandler said the goal is to expand to 100 schools in the future.

"But it will take financial resources to make that happen," Chandler said.

In addition to its mobile unit that goes from school to school, Future Smiles also has a brick-and-mortar facility called the NWP Dental Wellness Center on the Elaine P. Wynn Elementary School campus. There, they provide complete dental diagnosis and restorative treatment to children who would otherwise not have access to dental care. All services there are provided at low or no cost to families through Future Smiles contracts with Medicaid and private insurance, as well as philanthropic support.