Free meals provided to Nevada students from May to August

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Free meals will be provided to students in Nevada, no questions asked, from May to August.

The announcement of free meals comes from the Nevada Department of Agriculture. The meals are also administered through the department.

Officials with the department say, "more than 276,000 students in Nevada are eligible for free and reduced lunch, making up 60 percent of the student population who could go without food without this program."

The Summer Food Service Program is in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture and the Nevada Department of Agriculture. The program aims to help children 18 and younger with access to food during this time.

“This program ensures that hundreds of thousands of children across the state will have access to free and nutritious food during the summer,” said Nevada Department of Agriculture director J.J. Goicoechea.

The program allows children to receive up to two meals everyday. This could be in a form of one meal and a snack, or two snacks everyday.

The program is funded through the USDA.

Sites throughout the state offer meals daily for kids for free with no enrollment. SFSP sites include schools, camps, parks, playgrounds, housing projects, community centers, churches, and other public sites where children gather in the summer.

Parents, children and teens can find a meal site near them by visiting nvsummermeals.com, texting “Summer Meals” to 914-342-7744 or calling 1-866-348-6479.