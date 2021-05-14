Four local students named Nevada scholarship winners

The Richard Harris Law Firm proudly announced the winners of the twelfth annual Spirit of Nevada scholarship contest.

This year’s edition focused on the theme, “Nevada Past and Present,” which encouraged students to share stories and memories of hidden gems throughout Nevada’s history.

This year’s competition saw nearly 40 submissions across four categories, including written word, artwork, video and music.

Each winner was awarded a $1,000 scholarship, and $500 was awarded to the school of each winning student.

The 2021 Spirit of Nevada scholarship contest winners are:

- Short Story/Poem: Taylor Spurk, Cimarron Memorial High School

- Artwork: Sharon Lee, Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Performing Arts Center

- Video: Dax Quick, Advanced Technologies Academy

- Music: Avery Olson, Centennial High School

Sponsored by the Richard Harris Law Firm, the Spirit of Nevada scholarship contest challenged students to express their creativity by examining this year’s theme, “Nevada Past and Present.”

Students submitted original and creative pieces highlighting the stories and memories engrained in the history of our great State.

For more information about the 2021 Spirit of Nevada scholarship contest or to view this year’s winning submissions, click here.