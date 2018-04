With prom season underway, it's time for some pampering.

Local makeup artists and hairstylists gathered inside Foster Kinship in North Las Vegas to give underprivileged girls a free makeover for prom.

Organizer Paz Ramirez says it's all about using her craft to give back.

"I want them to feel loved, I want them to feel fabulous," she said. "It's just a loving experience on both sides."

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 7 at Foster Kinship at 4344 West Cheyenne Avenue. More events are planned for April 14, 21, and 28. Click here for more details.