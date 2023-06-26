Former Las Vegas Raiders player matching donations to The Center for pride month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Carl Nassib, former player for the Las Vegas Raiders, said he is matching donations to The Center.

The Center is an LGBTQIA+ organization. The Center also announced recently that they opened a medical facility, and will soon be opening a pharmacy as well.

The organization claims to serve as a "haven for all." On their website, The Center says they aim to "celebrate the diversity of communities and strive to empower all to live authentic lives."

The football player is honoring the organization for their 30 years of service to the community.

"To close out the last week of pride month, I am matching all donations up to $30,000 in honor of [The Center's] 30 years of service to their community," Nassib said on an Instagram post.

To those who are interested in donating, Nassib provided this link.