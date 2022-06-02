The Center highlights medical facility expansion during PRIDE Month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Center is celebrating PRIDE Month through a variety of events across the Valley. On Thursday at the Clark County Library, they'll host the Las Vegas Stories: A Look Back at the Origins of The Center & other LGBTQIA Community Organization, an event highlighting the evolution of the LGBTQ resource facility and the expansion of its medical clinic.

There's a private entrance to the Arlene Cooper Community Health Center at the back of the Center. During the pandemic and lockdown, executives used the time to broaden operations.

This clinic will provide primary health care to the LGBTQ community as well as for the neighborhood around the Center.

In a couple of months, The Center will also open a pharmacy. Anyone can come on-site to get tested, counseling, treatment nd prescriptions in a one-stop-shop.

CEO of the Center, John Waldron said that there are a limited number of health services provided specifically for the LGBTQ community in Southern Nevada, therefore it’s important for the Center to offer physical and mental health resources.

"We see those stories on a regular basis where people say that they’re having healthier relationships," Waldron said. "They say that they’re feeling more confident about themselves and who they are, and that’s the primary mission of the center, is to help our community live as their authentic selves."

The center has also expanded its services for victims of crime and individuals in crisis.

Volunteer advocates go through an eight-week training course to become certified to handle serious cases until that person can be referred to a licensed professional.

Throughout the month of June, the Center as well as other LGBTQ organizations will host several events open to the public.