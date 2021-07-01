Fine art gallery, museum seeks Las Vegas artist to display works alongside Picasso, Rembrandt

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Park West Fine Art Museum and Gallery is on the hunt for Las Vegas’ next great artist.

Beginning on July 6, Las Vegas-based artists are invited to submit their original works for its inaugural "Made in Vegas" artist competition.

The winner will earn a year-long contract with Park West Gallery and the opportunity to display their work alongside masterpieces by Picasso, Rembrandt, Renoir and other art world legends inside the gallery's new space at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

“One of the founding principles of Park West Gallery is making fine art available to everybody through art awareness, education, and the promotion of a wide spectrum of artists,” said Park West Gallery Founder and CEO Albert Scaglione.

“Everything is bigger and better in Las Vegas and that includes its thriving art scene. We can’t wait to see the incredible work produced by the artists of Las Vegas, who will soon join the ranks of other Vegas-based, world-renowned artists, such as Michael Godard and Autumn de Forest.”

HOW TO APPLY

The contest is only open to residents of Clark County. Artists will be asked to submit images of their artwork and accepted formats include drawings, paintings, prints, collages, illustrations, or digital creations.

Those interested in participating in the "Made in Vegas" artist competition can visit ParkWestVegas.com to learn how to submit three examples of their own original works of art.

Submissions will be accepted between July 6 and July 25 and will be judged by a panel of world-renowned artists and Park West Gallery representatives.

Participating artists must be 18 years or older at the time of submission.

For a full list of rules, regulations and guidelines for the visit ParkWestVegas.com.

Park West Gallery is located at the Forum Shops inside Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Sundays.