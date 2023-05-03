'Feel At Home' idea from local 5th graders earned $9k UNLV scholarship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some smart and business minded valley 5th graders earned thousands of dollars in scholarship money from UNLV Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada held its annual "Swimming with the Big Fish" luncheon at the home of the Raiders with 700 people in attendance.

KTNV's Tricia Kean emceed the "Shark Tank" style event.

Three teams of 5th graders from Fay Herron Elementary School presented their business proposals to esteemed judges: Raiders president, Sandra Douglas Morgan, UNLV president Dr. Keith E. Whitfield and Nevada State Bank CEO, Terry Shirey

The event showed off critical thinking skills.

"So junior achievement, we are all about financial literacy, workforce readiness, entrepreneurship skills, really," said Michelle Jackson, CEO of Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada. "These are the skills that our kids need in order to grow up to be successful young adults. And if we don't get it right with them then that changes and impacts our entire community and. our entire communities future. We want them to know how to manage their own money."

"Feel At Home," a tent company that makes camping comfortable won first place with $9,000 in scholarship money from UNLV.

The two other teams "Heavenly detangled" and "Sip and Chew" also walked away with money for their bright business deals.