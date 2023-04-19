Watch Now
100 creative 5th graders at North Las Vegas school present ideas 'Shark Tank' style

100 5th grade students at Fay Herron Elementary School were able to present ideas "Shark Tank" style to judges. The top three teams will present their ideas at Allegiant Stadium.
Posted at 10:56 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 01:56:31-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shark Tank style for children at Fay Herron Elementary School!

100 creative 5th graders showcased their ideas to a panel presented by the "Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada."

Students not only got to learn about business and entrepreneurship, but they also get an opportunity to win scholarships through UNLV.

A $15,000 donation will be divided among the winning teams. The judges said they were impressed!

"Just about every single one is just kind of mind-blowing our panels away, we want all of the products," said Will Abbott, Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada director of development. "You get to see what the inside of a mind of a 5th grader is thinking, and how they can change the world with their business idea."

The top three teams selected from Tuesday's pitches will present their ideas to a second audience at Allegiant Stadium on May 2.

