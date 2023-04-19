100 creative 5th graders at North Las Vegas school present ideas 'Shark Tank' style

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shark Tank style for children at Fay Herron Elementary School!

100 creative 5th graders showcased their ideas to a panel presented by the "Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada."

Students not only got to learn about business and entrepreneurship, but they also get an opportunity to win scholarships through UNLV.

A $15,000 donation will be divided among the winning teams. The judges said they were impressed!

"Just about every single one is just kind of mind-blowing our panels away, we want all of the products," said Will Abbott, Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada director of development. "You get to see what the inside of a mind of a 5th grader is thinking, and how they can change the world with their business idea."

The top three teams selected from Tuesday's pitches will present their ideas to a second audience at Allegiant Stadium on May 2.