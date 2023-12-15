Exceptional Rodeo brings smiles, Western lifestyle to dozens of Las Vegas kids

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Finals Rodeo held its Exceptional Rodeo for kids with special needs Thursday morning at the Thomas and Mack Center.

This is the 39th year the Exceptional Rodeo brings smiles and creates memories for valley kids.

"Today's Exceptional Rodeo is just electric," said Adam Daurio, principal of Exception Rodeo. " I had a young man come up to me and say that he has never been to a rodeo before and now he is in a rodeo. He is just electric, and he is running around, and he is participating and everything."

Nearly 40 children who were wearing cowboy hats, bandanas, and an Exceptional Rodeo t-shirt experienced the Western lifestyle today. The children joined professional athletes in roping, bulldogging, barrel racing, and bull riding.

"We get some of the actual rodeo performers or athletes to come out and participate with our students and give back to our community," said teacher Hiedi Buttars.

"It's the best day ever! I'm literally excited to be here right now," Jeremiah Collins said.

Collins is just 9 years old and said he loves all things rodeos.

He could hardly contain his excitement, knowing he'd become a cowboy for a day.

"I consider myself a true cowboy," Collins said.

He said the best part of the experience was getting to try out all the rides.

"I love bull riding," he said

Daurio said this rodeo is one of the best ways they can give back to the community.

"This is one of the best ways that the rodeo industry can share the heart of the rodeo with those with special needs," Daurio said.

In the meantime, people we spoke with said this would be an experience of a lifetime the new cowboys and cowgirls will never forget.

"Our elementary education department gets to come down and experience this once-in-a-lifetime rodeo experience," Buttars said.