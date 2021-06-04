Encore at Wynn Las Vegas launches new dog-friendly services on property

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Encore at the Wynn Las Vegas is happy to announce a new dog-friendly policy.

The pampering begins at check-in with a complimentary doggy bag of welcome gifts that includes a fetching Wynn-logoed neckerchief, a fun toy for playtime, and an all-natural dog treat.

To keep the puppy busy and feel more at home during times the owner may be occupied, guests can work with Encore’s Concierge team to arrange a schedule of dog walking or sitting services.

Bone Appetite, the new room service doggy dining menu, elevates canine cuisine to an art form.

In addition to a selection of snacks and desserts, guests can choose from several meat, fish, and vegetable dishes to satisfy discerning puppy palettes. Highlights include the Best In Show, with lamb, steamed potatoes, and squash; Healthy Bites, with seared salmon, green beans, and brown rice; and the Puppy Patty, with Black Angus beef, broccoli, and farro.

Every day can feel like a vacation at home with a new collection of doggy clothing and accessories available for purchase exclusively at the resort.

The fun and functional Wynn-branded line feature essential items like leashes, collars, blankets, and bowls; to the more extravagant like hoodies, a pet teepee, and champagne bottle chew toy. At the center of the collection is a perfectly puppy-sized Wynn Resorts signature robe.

A guest favorite for its silky soft fabric and ultra-plush comfort, the doggy version is an exact replica of its human-sized counterpart and is sure to become a collector’s item.

For more information including nightly fees based on room type, fees for additional amenities, weight restrictions and other policies, and frequently asked questions, please visit wynnlasvegas.com.

