New CCSD superintendent aims to fully staff classrooms on 1st day of school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The new superintendent of the Clark County School District released a plan for his first 90 days that includes a goal of fully staffing classrooms on the first day of school.

That is a lofty goal given the chronic teacher shortage the district has struggled with and recent budget cuts that took $47 million dollars from Clark County schools' budgets.

Parents say Jesus Jara has his work cut out for them.

In his 90-day entry plan superintendent, Jesus Jara said he is hoping to hold 100 meeting and 100 school visits by the end of October to get input from teachers, lawmakers community leaders, and parents.

For their parent parents say the primary goal is simple.

"They need to go back to putting the kid first," Diana Balean said.

The six-page plan lays out a three-phase entry plan that Jara says will help him determine if CCSD's Pledge of Achievement needs to be refreshed, realigned or completely restarted.

The plan includes six areas of focus over the first three months including governance structure, student achievement, human capital, finance, organization and community engagement.

Some of the key measures listed in those areas include:

Increase kindergarten readiness measures

Increase third-grade reading scores

Increase college readiness and graduation rate

Strengthen collaborative relations with labor unions

Fully staff every classroom by the first day of school

Recruit and retain high-performing principals in chronically low-performing schools

Decrease operational costs to drive more funding to the classroom

Parents who spoke with 13 Action News said they like the ideas outlined, but only if they lead to results.

"I have no faith in any politics. I need to see it, which is great that he is saying it, but I need to see it. So if he is going he is going to listen to everyone and the suggestions and work with the parents that would be fantastic," Balean said.

You can read the full plan here.