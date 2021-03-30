Dutch Bros opening its newest Las Vegas location

Dutch Bros Coffee is opening its newest Las Vegas location on Wednesday, March 31, at 326 S Decatur Blvd.

This will be the company’s 452nd shop.

On opening day, customers can get any drink for $3.

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. All drinks are handcrafted for each customer and guaranteed to satisfy.

Its top selling drinks include Dutch classic coffees, Nitro Cold Brew, Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drinks, frosts and freezes.

They will be open every day from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Check out the "secret menu" here.