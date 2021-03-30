Menu

Watch
PositivelyLV

Actions

Dutch Bros opening its newest Las Vegas location

items.[0].image.alt
n/a
Dutch Bros_file.PNG
Posted at 12:46 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 15:46:50-04

Dutch Bros Coffee is opening its newest Las Vegas location on Wednesday, March 31, at 326 S Decatur Blvd.

This will be the company’s 452nd shop.

On opening day, customers can get any drink for $3.

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. All drinks are handcrafted for each customer and guaranteed to satisfy.

Its top selling drinks include Dutch classic coffees, Nitro Cold Brew, Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drinks, frosts and freezes.

They will be open every day from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Check out the "secret menu" here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HEALTH CHECK '21

8:08 AM, Mar 16, 2021