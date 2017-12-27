Discounted tickets to Magical Forest available

Opportunity Village is offering discounted tickets to its Magical Forest through Dec. 31.

ow offer discounted Passports priced at $13 to give guests the gift of savings through the end of the year, Dec. 26-31. Regularly $19 for children and $22 for adults, Passports include admission to the enchanting Forest as well unlimited access to its holiday-themed rides and attractions, including The Blizzard mini-coaster, the Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel, the Avalanche Slide, Boris the Elf’s Experience, and Rod’s Mini Golf. As always, children 3 and under are free. Santa doesn’t return to the North Pole until after the Forest season wraps up, so there’s still time for family photos or even whispering a Christmas wish list for 2018.

Magical Forest will also host their annual New Year’s Eve Balloon Drop, where all are invited to reflect on the treasured moments of 2017 and welcome a new year amongst family and friends. The family-friendly party will include a live DJ and pyrotechnic display. The Magical Forest celebration is the only one in Southern Nevada that coincides with the East Coast Ball Drop. So, be sure to bring your family out to the Magical Forest for New Year’s Eve, because when the clock strikes 9:00 p.m., fireworks will paint the sky in an awe-striking display of celebration. Parents and children will be home well before midnight to celebrate the beginning of 2018 with those who matter most.

