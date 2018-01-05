Celebrating the holidays in Las Vegas | 2017

List of special events and performances taking place during the holidays in the Las Vegas valley.

Mystic Falls at Sam's Town is being transformed once again into a winter wonderland. The time-honored tradition goes back to 1994, with decorations beginning in Sam’s Town’s porte-cochere and decorative snowflakes leading guests through the property to Mystic Falls Park. Garland streams, wreath-adorned lampposts and snow-covered trees fill the atrium, and decor offers guests a glimpse inside Santa’s workshop, from elves making toys to loading up Santa’s sleigh with goodies for children. A nine-minute laser light show is the centerpiece of the display featuring a variety of classic holiday songs, like “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Let It Snow,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and “Frosty the Snowman.” Performances run every hour, between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Cowboy Santa will also join in the festivities by visiting Mystic Falls Park gazebo on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8:30 p.m. Cowboy Santa will visit Sam’s Town through Friday, Dec. 23.

Fashion Show Mall is bringing back its "Believe in the Magic" live holiday show through Dec. 24. The free New York-style holiday show in the Great Hall features singers and dancers and more.

Green Valley Ranch Resort will celebrate the holiday season with its all-new Winter's Village experience. The AAA Four Diamond rated Henderson destination will transform its outdoor amphitheater located in the backyard pool area into a winter wonderland for the entire family. Just minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, the winter-like atmosphere will allow guests to deck the halls with a spectacular outdoor real ice rink and holiday-inspired activities for a limited time through Jan. 7. The Resort will also offer amazing hotel packages complete with the Winter's Village experience - perfect for any holiday celebration or vacation getaway.

The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village will be open until Dec. 31. The Magical Forest is a winter wonderland with millions of sparkling lights, nightly entertainment, great food and endless holiday cheer. The winter wonderland features a forest filled with hundreds of dazzling tress, the Forest Express passenger train, Cheyenne's Enchanted Carousel, Boris the Elf's Experience, the Avalanche Slide, The Blizzard (all-new mini-coaster), Rod's Mini-Golf, nightly entertainment, photos with Santa in his workshop, and much more. The annual event is the major fundraiser for Opportunity Village.

The Ultimate 4-D Experience at the Excalibur will feature "The Polar Express 4-D Experience" from Nov. 24 through Jan. 2. The 4-D Experience is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9:40 p.m. Other shows include "San Andreas 4-D Experience," "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island - The 4D Experience" and "The LEGO Movie 4-D Experience." Shows run every 20 minutes.

The Bronx Wanderers Holiday Show will be presented through Dec. 30 at Bally's Las Vegas. The show will feature falling snow and a real, live-action Grinch. Enjoy holiday favorites in rock 'n' roll style, including “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Run Run Rudolph” and more, as well as many other songs The Bronx Wanderers' fans love. The show is presented 7 nights a week at 6 p.m. with select performances at 8 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Discounts available for locals.

Glittering Lights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway features thousands of lighted holiday displays. The popular Santa Tram, provided by Silver State Schools Credit Union, is back for the 2nd year beginning Dec. 2. This ticketing options allows guests to view the 2.5 miles of millions of lights from an open-air tram. The tram will run Dec. 1-2, 8-9 and 15-23. Glittering Lights is open from dusk to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and dusk to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Cost is $30 per vehicle and the Santa Tram is $20. Get a cup of cocoa and snack size bag of kettle corn for $5.

The Conservatory & Botanical Gardens at Bellagio celebrates the holidays with a festive display. The free and family-friendly attraction transformed into a winter wonderland full of delights featuring seasonal favorites such as polar bears, thousands of fresh poinsettias and a tree decorated with more than 2,000 ornaments and thousands of warm white lights. The centerpiece is a 42-foot holiday tree, Another stunning element is the 18-foot-tall ice princess. The display is open 24 hours daily.

Santa Claus returns to Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay for the annual Santa in the Ship Wreck event this December. Before heading back to his workshop, Santa will put on his SCUBA gear and plunge into the Shipwreck waters to spread holiday tidings alongside his underwater friends. With each paid admission, children 12 and under will receive complimentary candy and a photograph with Santa. Dates are Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 23 and 24.

The Cosmopolitan Events at the Ice Rink include a meet-and-greet with Vegas Golden Knights players on Dec. 6 and Vice on Ice to benefit Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth on Dec. 15. In addition, Date Skate Mondays will feature classic holiday movies. The ice rink is open through Jan. 10 from 3 p.m. to midnight during the week and noon to midnight on the weekends. Nevada residents receive a discount.

The LINQ Promenade will transform into Holiday Magic through Dec. 30 with a nightly snowfall. During the week, Monday through Wednesday, carolers will raise the spirit of the season at 6, 7 and 8 p.m.; Thursday through Sunday, a winter show will feature holiday performers delighting guests at the top of every hour from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m.

Nevada Ballet Theatre will present "The Nutcracker" from Dec. 9 to 24 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. "The Nutcracker," choreographed by James Canfield, is an unforgettable journey from the warmth of Clara's family home to a land of toy soldiers, mischievous rodents and exotic visitors from faraway lands. The Nutcracker Sugarplum Party will take place on Dec. 17.

The Springs Preserve Holiday Express will run Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-23. Leave the world behind on a special train ride to the historic cottages and buildings of Boomtown 1905 that have been transformed into Santa’s winter wonderland. Meet and greet Santa, view a Nutcracker display, decorate cookies, partake in an interactive holiday story, and create a reindeer craft. Trips to Santa’s village depart every half hour on selected days and spaces are limited for each trip – check the website for dates and times and to purchase tickets. The Springs Preserve Holiday Express experience is approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes. December 9 - 10, 16 - 23, first train departs at noon – final train departs at 6 p.m. $8 for members, $10 non-members. Free for ages 2 and under. Reservations are required. Tickets purchased in advance are $8 for members and $10 for non-members; kids 2 and under are free. Advance tickets are recommended because this event often sells out. Tickets can be purchased online at springspreserve.org. For more information visit: www.SpringsPreserve.org or call 702.822.7700.

The Las Vegas Ice Center is transforming its ice rink into a Winter Wonderland for kids and adults. General admission is $10, and $6 for children 5 and under. The price includes skates. Check their website for available times.

Deck the halls at Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, located in downtown Summerlin, with a Winter Wonderland celebration, featuring signature holiday cocktails, live music, giveaways and more beginning at 5 p.m.



Holiday cocktails will include Scrooge’s S’mores Cheertini prepared with marshmallow vodka, chocolate liqueur, Tia Maria and fresh cream with a chocolate graham cracker rim and a marshmallow garnish; the Carmeltini Delight made with caramel vodka, Rumchata, fresh cream, a caramel drizzle rim dipped in sea salt, garnished with a salted caramel; and the Jingle Bell Rock-tail, a gin and tonic with a splash of cranberry, garnished with fresh rosemary and fresh cranberries.

Kids 12 and younger can ride the High Roller Observation Wheel for free Dec. 16 – 30. On Dec. 24 and 25, the wheel’s lights will be illuminated in festive colors of red, white and green.

The Mob Museum will be hosting a first-ever family holiday experience on Dec. 16 and Dec. 23. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., visitors to the Museum can enjoy a variety of seasonal activities like Fingerprint ornament-making, photos with Santa at the Police Lineup Wall, Letters to Santa, complimentary hot cocoa, spiced apple cider (for guests 21 and older), and buy-one-get-one 50 percent off premium museum memberships.

The SoBe Ice Arena at Fiesta Rancho will present its 13th annual holiday show on ice, "Santa Comes to Vegas," featuring Las Vegas figure skaters of all ages. Cost is $10 per person at the door or $15 for VIP seating. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. On Dec. 17, Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the show starts at noon.

The Venetian and The Palazzo have partnered with Positively Arts Foundation to present the "Positively Arts Holiday Spectacular," featuring the cast of "BAZ - A Musical Mash-Up." The one-day special event will take place Sunday, Dec. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. and all proceeds from tickets sold will benefit Positively Arts Foundation. More than 60 students from Positively Arts Foundation will join the cast of "BAZ - A Musical Mash-Up" in the holiday spectacular which will feature performances of seasonal songs including "Silent Night," "All I Want for Christmas Is You," "This Christmas," "Carol of the Bells," "Let There Be Peace on Earth," and more. Tickets for the "Positively Arts Holiday Spectacular" featuring the cast of "BAZ - A Musical Mash-Up," go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. and are available for $20 (General Admission) and $25 (VIP). Tickets can be purchased at any box office at The Venetian or The Palazzo, online at venetian.com or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Grand illusionist David Goldrake performs "Imaginarium - Celebrate the Magic of the Holidays: Dec. 19 through 30 (dark Dec. 25 and 31). Audiences will witness a new holiday-themed show full of magic and illusions incorporating special costumes, music, lighting effects, and stage décor inspired by the season. David Goldrake also treats his audiences to a special illusion with a child from the audience evoking the spirit of Christmas and ends the show with the best magic of all, producing snow on stage. Performances include a 4pm matinee and 7pm evening performances with ticket prices starting at $49.98 (excludes tax and fees). For more information visit www.DavidGoldrake.com. Tickets can be purchased at the Tropicana box office, by calling (800) 829-9034 or online at www.troplv.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Blue Man Group at Luxor Hotel and Casino is offering additional shows will be offered each day from Dec. 21 – 31. Also this month, Blue Man Group is offering a Buy One, Get One Free ticket offer for Nevada residents with a valid Nevada ID. Tickets start at $59 (plus taxes and fees) and can be purchased at the box office or online.

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas has been celebrating the yuletide season all month long, leading up to their holiday party on Dec. 23. The seasonal celebration will feature the famous beer hall’s limited-edition holiday beer, photos with Santa Claus himself and soft pretzel decorating with kids. Additionally, Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas is celebrating the season by gifting parents with a free beer with the purchase of an entrée by using the code CHRISTMAS. The party will take place from 3 to 6 p.m.

Ugly Sweater Rock Shot Bingo will be held at Red Rock Resort. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the game starts at 9 p.m. Cost starts at $25 per guest and includes 10 electronic bingo games, shots and prizes for winners. When someone at your table wins, everybody gets a free shot. The first nine games pay $100 each, and the final game pays $1,000. The Red Rock Resort sessions are hosted by Bryan Chan and feature DJ Shai Peri.

Join DISCOVERY Children’s Museum for Noon Year’s Eve on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Families can make their own new year’s noisemakers and wishing wands, enjoy snacks and toast with sparkling cider during the Noon balloon drop. The price of admission includes DISCOVERY’s stay and play all day package, so guests can enjoy all DISCOVERY has to offer after the celebration concludes.



General admission tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children. Adult museum member tickets are $15 and $10 for member children.

PHOTOS WITH SANTA

Santa's Photo Experience at Fashion Show mall is located near Neiman Marcus. Guests Complete with elaborately decorated trees, music and more, families are welcome to get their picture taken with the Father of Christmas himself, available starting on November 17 through Christmas Eve (Dec. 24). Specialty nights will also be available such as Mob Museum Mondays and more to be named.

