Vegas Food Expo back for 2nd year this weekend

The Vegas Food Expo is back in town this weekend after a very successful debut last year.



The expo at the Westgate hotel-casino will feature more than 100 local, regional and international artisanal and boutique food brands. Innovative food entrepreneurs will showcase their new products, providing a firsthand glimpse into some of the most anticipated and popular new food trends for 2018. More than 250 unique food products are expected to make their debut.



Credential industry buyers will be admitted on April 15. The expo will be open to the general public on April 16. Admission is free for registered buyers and $50 for general public.



A Back of House Brawl (cooking competition) will kick off the expo on April 14 at the Sand Dollar Lounge on Spring Mountain Road. The brawl will feature three leading Las Vegas chefs. The event will begin at 11 p.m.







The Back of House Brawl Championship final with celebrity chef Vic Vegas, star of "Bar Rescue," will take place at 2 p.m. April 16 at the Westgate. There will also be a special session on April 16 with the Google Food Trends Team, who will present the results of their seminal report and analusis of search data on food.



Other highlights include appearances by Chip Health, professor at Stanford University and author of the book "Made to Stick;" Phillip Preston, owner of PolyScience and a relentless inventor of kitchen gadgets; and Piff the Magic Dragon roaming the Expo floor.



