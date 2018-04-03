The Burlesque Hall of Fame opens new exhibit

The Burlesque Hall of Fame (BHoF) invites you to see Las Vegas’s newest, sexiest attraction featuring thousands of artifacts of burlesque history including costumes, images, and props. The ‘Big Reveal’ event will be held on April 17, from 12-3pm.

The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, followed by access to the exhibits, cocktails provided by Sort This Out Cellars, and hors d'oeuvres. Live performances and appearances by burlesque stars Kalani Kokonuts, Michelle L'amour, and Dirty Martini are scheduled, as well as a chance to meet Legendary burlesque performer, Tempest Storm! The ‘Big Reveal’ will be hosted by ‘Tease Queen’ and burlesque favorite, Melody Sweets, who originated the Green Fairy character in the hit show ‘Absinthe’ at Caesars Palace.

The museum features:

Vastly expanded exhibitions: The history of burlesque, from the late 1800s to today. The rise of neo-burlesque and Exotic World’s role in connecting the new generation and the old. Costumes, props and other artifacts from burlesque’s history (including Board member Dita Von Teese’s martini glass/bath, Gypsy Rose Lee’s traveling trunk, and costumes from Sally Rand and Rose La Rose). A changing exhibition space for thematic exhibitions, currently theater marquees, posters, and paintings.

The Bawdy Shop Studio, a learning space for hosting classes, exhibitions, lectures, readings, and film screenings.

Onsite cataloged storage and preservation of our unique collection, accessible by researchers.

BHoF is located at 1027 S. Main Street, #110. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-6pm. Admission $15 ($12 with Nevada ID; $10 for students, military, and seniors).