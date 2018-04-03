The Burlesque Hall of Fame opens new exhibit

Current
Partly Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 75°
LO: 55°
HI: 75°
LO: 55°
HI: 75°
LO: 55°
Partly Cloudy
HI: 75°
LO: 55°
HI: 75°
LO: 55°
HI: 75°
LO: 55°
The Burlesque Hall of Fame (BHoF) invites you to see Las Vegas’s newest, sexiest attraction featuring thousands of artifacts of burlesque history including costumes, images, and props. The ‘Big Reveal’ event will be held on April 17, from 12-3pm.
The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, followed by access to the exhibits, cocktails provided by Sort This Out Cellars, and hors d'oeuvres. Live performances and appearances by burlesque stars Kalani Kokonuts, Michelle L'amour, and Dirty Martini are scheduled, as well as a chance to meet Legendary burlesque performer, Tempest Storm! The ‘Big Reveal’ will be hosted by ‘Tease Queen’ and burlesque favorite, Melody Sweets, who originated the Green Fairy character in the hit show ‘Absinthe’ at Caesars Palace.
The museum features:
BHoF is located at 1027 S. Main Street, #110. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-6pm. Admission $15 ($12 with Nevada ID; $10 for students, military, and seniors).