LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.

This week, Tasty Tuesday takes viewers from the Bacchanal Buffet returning at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, to Secret Pizza at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas offering vegan pasta and new cocktails at Costa di Mare at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Follow @melindasheckells and @offthestrip for more dining and entertainment scoops.