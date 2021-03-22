Stoney's Rockin' Country returning with live music in April

Stoney’s Rockin’ Country is thrilled to announce the return of live music in April featuring some of country’s hottest new artists.

The list of new artists performing next month are listed below:

Sam Grow – April 2 & April 3

Since signing with the Nashville-based label in 2019, Sam Grow has amassed 40+ million streams across all Digital Service Platforms, was named to Billboard magazine’s coveted “7 Country Acts to Watch” list and was recently pegged by Music Row magazine as “On Board for Strong Bids for Future Stardom.” His 2020 hit single, “Song About You,” from his EP, “Me and Mine,” was listed as one of Spotify’s “Best Country Songs of 2020-Wrapped,” and his 2019 album, “Love and Whiskey,” debuted at #1 on iTunes Country albums chart.

Austin Burke – April 9 & April 10

Phoenix native Austin Burke’s musical career began at three, when he sang the national anthem for the Diamondbacks and the Suns. At 19, Burke left behind dreams of playing baseball to pursue a career in country music in Nashville. He spent four years working towards the goal of recording his debut single, “Sleepin’ Around.” The song led to a contract with WME and the opportunity to open for numerous high-profile artists, including Vince Gill and Dierks Bentley. Burke recently signed a publishing deal with Home Team Publishing, a creative partnership amongst Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Virginia Bunetta, and Roc Nation.

Carver Louis – April 16 & April 17

Carver Louis is the definition of a rising star, literally going from performing to 12 people at a barbecue joint to 6,000 when he opened for Rodney Atkins at Cherry Peak Resort. Larger performances such as the Country Summer Music Festival in California followed soon after the release of his freshman album "Through with You" in 2018, which included “Country Way,” “All Because of You,” and “Yesterday.” During his career Carver has been given the opportunity to open for a wide range of country artists including Rodney Atkins, Travis Denning, John Michael Montgomery, Diamond Rio, Carly Pierce, Morgan Evans, Thompson Square, Trick Pony, LoCash, Midland, Coffey Anderson, Waterloo Revival and Black Hawk.

Tyler Braden – April 23 & April 24

This Alabama native grew up in Slapout, just miles from the graveyard memorial to Hank Williams, and his influences speak to the best of the '90s and '00s: from country greats such as Eric Church, Alan Jackson and Keith Urban to singer/songwriters including John Mayer, Ron Pope, and Jason Reeves. Following a move to Nashville in 2016, he spent several years working as a firefighter while building his catalogue and touring. With more than 25 million streams already to his name on Spotify alone, Braden has new music due later this year.

Kameron Marlowe – April 30 & May 1

Marlowe found success with his independent debut release, “Giving You Up” – a heartbreak anthem that has topped more than 50 million streams and counting. It’s the first song Marlowe finished writing and it came with a personal price. The singer was 20 years old and planning to propose when his would-be fiancée dumped him for someone else. Born in the small town of Kannapolis, North Carolina, Kameron sold car parts at General Motors for a living before he got a call that changed his life forever. A recruiter from NBC’s “The Voice” found performance videos of Marlowe on YouTube and reached out with an offer to take him straight to the series’ live auditions.

Tickets start at just $10 each (plus tax and fees) and are open to age 18 and older.

Visit their website or call 702-435-2855.