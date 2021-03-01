Station Casinos offering 'StaCation' for locals and Summer Dreamin’ Packages for tourists

For those who may be itching to get out of the house to smell the Rosé, the various StaCation packages offer locals the best rates when booked online with special code LOCAL20, plus waived resort and hotel fees.

This offer is available on most room types Sunday through Thursday nights, now through Aug. 31, 2021, at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino, and Sunset Station Hotel & Casino.

The offer is also available for all nights of the week at Palace Station, Boulder Station and Santa Fe Station.

The offers are available to book here.

Guests visiting from out of town can still receive special room rates of up to 20% off and a $50 food and beverage credit per stay (select restaurants) with the Summer Dreamin' Package at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa and Green Valley Ranch Resort & Spa as well as up to 20% off and a $30 food and beverage credit per stay (select restaurants) at Palace Station and Sunset Station by booking the Summer Dreamin’ Package online using code SUMMERDRMN.

This offer requires a two-night stay minimum and is available for stays beginning March 12 through Sept. 30.