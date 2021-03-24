Smoke & Fire now open for indoor and patio dining

Quietly opening over the summer of 2020 for curbside pickup, delivery, and catering during the pandemic, Smoke & Fire is also now open for indoor and patio dining.

With a menu focused on smoked meats that combine savory backyard flavors with American comfort food, Smoke & Fire offers their take on traditional favorites with a St. Louis-style twist. Menu highlights include the Blueberry Sliders (three buttermilk fried chicken sliders with pepper jack cheese and housemade blueberry jam, topped with a jalapeño slice and served on Hawaiian sweet rolls); the Loaded BBQ Fries (a basket of mesquite fries topped with choice of pulled pork or pulled chicken, shredded cheese, diced onions, baked beans, cilantro, and jalapeños, smothered in housemade BBQ sauce); and St. Louis style ribs, as well as an assortment of beef, pork and chicken sandwiches and burgers, among other selections.

Additionally, every Friday and Saturday, Smoke & Fire offers a smoked brisket on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

With 18 HD TVs perfect for viewing any major sporting event and a working vintage pinball machine, the 2,414 square-foot space can accommodate 93 inside for dining with an additional 1,500 sq. ft. of space for up to 60 guests to dine outdoors under a covered patio complete with a mini putting green, ping-pong table and twinkle lights.

Locally owned and operated by retired NBA player Alan Anderson along with a group of hospitality veterans including Executive Chef David Mangual (sbe Hospitality, Hospitality Boulevard, Bellagio and more), Smoke & Fire is located at 3315 East Russell Road, Suite A5, and currently open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

For reservations or more information, click here or call (725) 214-5398.