Siegel's Bagelmania to debut new flagship location near Convention Center expansion

With a long history of serving the best New York-style boiled bagels and Jewish delicatessen fare in Las Vegas, Siegel's Bagelmania will move to its new flagship location at 252 Convention Center Drive on May 28.

The local favorite will welcome residents and tourists alike to the stunning new space, which sits adjacent to the brand-new expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The magnificent 10,000-square-foot space features an expansive dining room, private dining area for parties and events, and spacious outdoor patio area. With a sprawling to go delicatessen and bakery featuring a pop up Pinkbox doughnuts, full bar with signature cocktails and gaming, guests will have the ability to experience Bagelmania in a number of ways.

The recent “Best of Las Vegas” Award winner will serve an array of sandwiches piled high with toppings that are all made from scratch. Beloved staples include Pastrami Reubens, Hot Corned Beef on double baked rye, Brisket Melts, and Turkey Pastrami, to name a few. In addition to these classic staples, the crave-worthy expanded menu will feature a wide selection of mouthwatering burgers; loaded hotdogs; decadent desserts, cakes and pastries; irresistible shakes and floats; an expanded breakfast menu; premium coffee, iced coffee including flavored lattes, americanos; and more.

The new Bagelmania will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. with plans to become a 24-hour restaurant in the near future.

Job opportunities are still available, with open positions including sales manager, baker, bartender, server, host, operations support manager, and more.

Locals interested in joining the Bagelmania team may apply at info@bagelmanialv.com.

