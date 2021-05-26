Shania Twain announces additional Las Vegas performances at Zappos Theater

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shania Twain, the top-selling female country artist of all time, has announced 14 new dates for her Las Vegas show: Shania Twain "Let's Go!" The Las Vegas Residency.

The residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino will be held Dec. 2 – 21 and February 11 – 26, 2022, which will include a special Valentine's Day performance.

With Shania, herself serving as creative director, the residency is scheduled to be a concert celebration of one of Las Vegas' first female and country music headliners who helped pave the way for other superstar residencies across the city.

Her shows have been designed exclusively for the Zappos Theater and promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment. The high-energy production is described as a nonstop party, taking fans on a spectacular journey through Shania's monumental catalog of hits, including "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!," "You're Still The One," and "That Don't Impress Me Much."

Tickets will go on sale to the public Tuesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official presale credit card of Shania Twain "Let's Go!" The Las Vegas Residency. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. PT until Monday, May 31 at 10 p.m. PT.

An exclusive presale for Live Nation and Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, will be available starting Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. PT through Monday, May 31 10 p.m. PT.

General ticket prices begin at $60 plus applicable tax and fees and may be purchased online. All shows begin at 8 p.m.

The 14 performances going on sale are:

Dec. 2021: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12

Feb. 2022: 11, 12, 14, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26

Twain is a five-time GRAMMY winner and the reigning Queen of Country Pop. With more than 90 million albums sold worldwide and U.S. sales topping 34.5 million, Twain remains the top-selling female country artist of all time.