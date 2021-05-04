Second show added for Dave Chappelle and Friends at MGM Grand Garden

Due to popular demand, a second show has been added for Dave Chappelle and Friends at the MGM Grand Garden Arena at 8 p.m. July 3.

Tickets go on sale to the general public May 7 at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com.

The internationally recognized stand-up comedian and actor’s trademark wit and sharp, irreverent social commentary explores race, popular culture, sex, drugs, politics and fame. Arguably the most-touring comic on the circuit, Chappelle has performed more than 1,600 concerts worldwide in the past four years, selling out shows within minutes of the announcements.

PREVIOUS STORY: Dave Chappelle and Friends coming to MGM Grand Garden Arena July 2

Visit the MGM Resorts Entertainment Convene with Confidence [r20.rs6.net] page for additional information on the company’s plan to protect the health and safety of its employees and guests.

This is a strict NO CELL PHONES ALLOWED show. After scanning your tickets via mobile device to access the venue, guests will be required to place it in a locked pouch. Everyone is subject to a pat down and wanding. Anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected.

Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. and/or Dave Chappelle own all rights in the content and materials delivered during his performance (the “Materials”). Any use of the Materials without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. is strictly prohibited and is punishable to the full extent of the law.

