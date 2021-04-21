Watch
PositivelyLVDining and Entertainment

Actions

Dave Chappelle and Friends coming to MGM Grand Garden Arena July 2

Posted at 7:50 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 11:06:39-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dave Chappelle and Friends is coming to the MGM Grand Garden Arena July 2 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public April 23 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

The internationally recognized stand-up comedian and actor’s trademark wit and sharp, irreverent social commentary explores race, popular culture, sex, drugs, politics and fame.

Arguably the most-touring comic on the circuit, Chappelle has performed more than 1,600 concerts worldwide in the past four years, selling out shows within minutes of the announcements.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH