Dave Chappelle and Friends coming to MGM Grand Garden Arena July 2

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dave Chappelle and Friends is coming to the MGM Grand Garden Arena July 2 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public April 23 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

The internationally recognized stand-up comedian and actor’s trademark wit and sharp, irreverent social commentary explores race, popular culture, sex, drugs, politics and fame.

Arguably the most-touring comic on the circuit, Chappelle has performed more than 1,600 concerts worldwide in the past four years, selling out shows within minutes of the announcements.