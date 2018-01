Las Vegas is known for its many nightlife choices, including its abundance of talented dancers.

That list of dancers has just grown by 2.

Sapphire Las Vegas is debuting the world's first robotic exotic dancers! The electronic twins, R2DoubleD and TripleCPU have traveled all the way from London and are excited to make their Las Vegas debut at the Sapphire Gentlemen’s Club during CES 2018.

The pair will be unveiled to CES Exhibitors at a special Sapphire Robot preview party on Jan. 8.

The real question – do they take Bitcoin?