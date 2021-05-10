RISE AGAINST announces stop in Las Vegas in August

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas welcomes RISE AGAINST to The Chelsea for the band’s Las Vegas stop on their Nowhere Generation Tour on Aug. 20.

Hailing from Chicago, the multi-Gold and Platinum punk-rock band RISE AGAINST has received worldwide recognition for their eight studio albums, shattering the status quo with their outspoken, yet socially conscious lyrics. The group’s upcoming ninth studio album “Nowhere Generation” comes three years after their 2017 blockbuster album “Wolves”, the band’s fifth straight top ten record on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

“Nowhere Generation” shines a spotlight on the social and economical deck that has been stacked against younger generations’ pursuit of the American Dream. Influenced by singer and guitarist’s Tim Mcllrath’s young daughters and the band’s community of fans, the eleven tracks disrupt historical norms and raise awareness for mass social, economic and political instability shed upon disenchanted youth.

Tickets for Rise Against at The Chelsea will go on sale Thursday, May 13 at 10 a.m. PST online at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or through Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000. Rise Against pre-sale tickets available on Tuesday, May 11 at 10 a.m. PST with Citi presale to follow at 12 p.m. PST. Additional Spotify, Live Nation and Local presales to take place on Wednesday May 12. Tickets start at $29, plus applicable taxes and fees.