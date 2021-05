National Apple Pie Day is May 13.

Apple pie has come to symbolize America, along with baseball and hot dogs.

You can mark the day by baking an apple pie, experimenting with a new apple pie recipe, or maybe having an apple pie-eating contest.

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen & Cantina on Blue Diamond Road is also celebrating the food holiday by spotlighting its Apple Pie Chimichanga.

You can also post your celebrations on social media by using #NationalApplePieDay.