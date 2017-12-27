Montana couple gets married at Glittering Lights on Christmas Day

A couple from Montana tied the knot on Christmas Day at Glittering Lights.

It was the first ever wedding at the annual holiday attraction at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The couple, Kristi and Adam Nolan, said their vows inside of a holiday globe perched on a hill with the Las Vegas skyline in the distance.

The couple was married by ordained minister, Jayne Post, who was wearing her outfit from the show "Marriage Can Be Murder."

The couple loves Las Vegas and loves Christmas lights. They were joined by their daughter, Marissa, and a close friend.