March Mania parties return at the Plaza Hotel & Casino

The Plaza Hotel & Casino will again host its annual March Mania viewing parties March 19 and March 20 in its Plaza Event Center, a nearly 5,000 sq. ft. event space that has 18 large screen high-definition televisions, two projectors and a state-of-the-art sound system, making it one of the city’s most popular sports event viewing experiences.

At the March Mania Viewing Party, guests will receive a code to scan to place a food order from Pop Up Pizza, and food can also be brought into the Plaza Event Center from any other dining outlet on property.

A cocktail bar will be open inside the Plaza Event Center.

Admission to the Plaza’s March Mania Viewing Party is $25 per day (plus taxes and fees). Capacity and seating will be limited due to social distancing requirements. Doors open at 8 a.m. each day.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Casino Box Office, or by calling 702-386-2580.