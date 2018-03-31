List of festivals in the Las Vegas valley | 2018

The following is a list of various (food/music/art) festivals that are happening in 2018 in the Las Vegas valley. If you would like to submit a festival for this list, send an email with details to webmaster@ktnv.com.

The Lil Smokies at Bender Jamboree Festival

April 12-16

The Plaza, Downtown Las Vegas

Enjoy the best in progressive acoustic and Americana music. Performers include Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, The Del McCoury Band, Billy Strings, The California Honeydrops, Hot Buttered Rum, Head for the Hills, the Honey Island Swamp Band and more. Theme nights and other activities.

Henderson BluesFest

April 14

Henderson Pavilion

Jonny Lang will headline the show and will be joined by Taj Mahal, Quinn Sullivan and Brandon “TAZ” Niederauer.

Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Festival

April 19-22

Orleans hotel-casino

The annual event features live music, burlesque shows, comedy, a huge car show, pool parties, tattoo artists, pin-up showcases, fashion shows,

merchandise vendors and more.

Las Rageous 2018

April 20-21

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Performances by A Perfect Circle, Clutch, Underoath, Beartooth, Pop Evil, Five Finger Death Punch, Judas Priest, Hollywood Undead and more.

High in the Sky Expo & Festival

April 20

Desert Pines Golf Course

Live music and a vendor pavilion. Music performances by R&B star Keith Washington and rap artists 3081, Miles Low and Mr. Sin Sity and more.

DJ Benzo will keep you dancing between performances.

$42-$125

Pirate Fest Las Vegas

April 21-22

Craig Ranch Regional Park

Pirate Fest is a fun family festival including Pirate, Steampunk, Renaissance and Faerie characters. There will be live entertainment, music, food, vendors, strolling characters, games, activities and a beer garden.

Las Vegas Black Film Festival

April 26-29

Suncoast hotel-casino

There will be movies, actors showdown, actors bootcamp, meet and greet, a pool party and more.

Great American Foodie Fest

April 26-29

Sunset Station hotel-casino

The Great American Food Festival is a culmination of the food vendors and gourmet food trucks from all around the country that have been featured on popular food shows on the Food Network, Cooking Channel, Travel Channel and other TV networks.

The Celebrando Festival

April 28

Sammy Davis Festival Plaza

The 4th annual Celebrando festival is a free community event celebrating the Hispanic culture and giving back. Celebrando provides a one-of-a-

kind experience by bringing to life the smells of the food, sounds of the entertainment, and visual art and artifacts to the community for a one-day

celebration of Hispanic culture through food and music.

Margaritas and Tacos Festival

April 28

Location TBA

Featuring multiple bands and DJs, more than 20 margarita flavors, taco vendors, tequila tasting, elite eating contest, best margarita contest, limbo

contest, craft vendors, and more.

Las Vegas City of Lights Jazz Festival

April 28-29

Clark County Government Center Amphitheater

Performers include the West Coast Jam, Kindred the Family Soul, Ronnie Laws, Nneena Freelon, The Sax Pack, Greg Adams & East Bay Soul, KEM,

Eric Benet, Rahee DeVaughan, Leela James and more. There will also be food and beverage vendors.

Indian Food Festival

May 5

Clark County Government Center Amphitheater

Enjoy foods including tandoori chicken, kabobs, chicken curry, samosas, kettle corn, Indian street food, domestic and craft beer and more.

Ice Cream Festival

May 12

Springs Preserve

The family-friendly event will feature stations serving ice cream sundaes, novelties and root beer floats, with fun for all ages including live

entertainment, face painting, storytelling, a pirate magic show, carnival games, a bubble play station, an ice cream eating contest, and more.

Electric Daisy Carnival

May 18-20

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Giant music festival or rave with food and beverage vendors, art installations, and carnival rides.

Brews & Blues Festival at Springs Preserve

May 19

Springs Preserve

Brews & Blues offers up beers from regional, national, and international brewers at the Springs Preserve. Each ticket includes unlimited beer

samples, and commemorative mugs will be available to the first 1,900 guests. Vendors will have plenty of tasty food options for purchase.

Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival

May 25-28

Downtown Las Vegas

3 days of punk rock music, late-night club shows, a poker tournament, a bowling tournament, pool parties, food trucks, art show, merchandise

vendors and more.

Reggae in the Desert

June 9

Clark County Government Center Amphitheater

This year’s festival will feature headliners Collie Buddz and Third World.

Start at $19.99

Las Vegas Elvis Festival

July 12-15

Six shows for this year include “68 Comeback” starring Dwight Icenhower and Ryan Pelton, “56 The Beginning” starring Taylor Rodriguez with

Stephi Z, “Shake Rattle and Role” starring Dwight Icenhower, Dean Z and Robert Washington, “Jukebox LIVE” featuring Ted Torres as Elvis, our

Saturday night show “That’s The Way,” will star Ben Portsmouth, Diogo Light and Vic Trevino, Jr.

Life is Beautiful Festival

Sept. 21-23

Downtown Las Vegas

Giant music, food and art festival in Downtown Las Vegas.

Pacific Rim Festival

Sept. 22

Springs Preserve

Celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander culture at the Springs Preserve's Pacific Rim Festival! Enjoy tasty traditional foods, live entertainment and fun

activities for all. You won’t want to miss this colorful, festive occasion.

Grapes & Hops Festival

Sept. 28

Springs Preserve

Sample fine wines, a unique selection of beers and food from some of Las Vegas' finest restaurants—while helping to raise money for a good

cause—at the Springs Preserve's annual Grapes & Hops Festival

Big Blues Bender Music Festival

Sept. 6-9

The Plaza

The 2018 Big Blues Bender will feature Kenny Wayne Shepher, JJ Grey and Mofro, Tab Benoit, Elvin Bishop, Samantha Fish, Jimmy Hall, Roberty Finley, Mr. Sipp, The Mississippi Blues Child, Cedric Burnside Project, Sugaray, Eric Gales, Damon Fowler, Jason Ricci and The Bad Kind, JP Soars and the Red Hots, The War and Treaty, Jimmy Carpenter Band, Bordy Buster, Shanda & The Howlers and more.

Various packages available

46th annual Las Vegas Greek Food Festival

September (Dates to be announced)

St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church

A Greek food festival feature great Greek food and beverages, live music, dancing, pastries for sale, merchandise vendors, a children’s carnival and

more.

Festival of Arts

Oct. 13-14

Downtown Summerlin

More than 100 fine artists displaying art for sale, live music, food and beverage vendors.

Las Vegas PRIDE Festival

Oct. 20

Celebrate Diversity at the Las Vegas PRIDE Festival where everyone is welcome. GLBT families, couples, and singles along with their friends and straight allies come together for an entire day of fabulous fun at Sunset Park.

Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival

October (Dates to be announced)

Sunset Park

Annual event feature renaissance villages, live music, jousting, competitions, merchandise vendors, food and beverages, crafters and more.



