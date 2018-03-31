List of festivals in the Las Vegas valley | 2018

Current
The following is a list of various (food/music/art) festivals that are happening in 2018 in the Las Vegas valley. If you would like to submit a festival for this list, send an email with details to webmaster@ktnv.com.
The Lil Smokies at Bender Jamboree Festival
April 12-16
The Plaza, Downtown Las Vegas
Enjoy the best in progressive acoustic and Americana music. Performers include Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, The Del McCoury Band, Billy Strings, The California Honeydrops, Hot Buttered Rum, Head for the Hills, the Honey Island Swamp Band and more. Theme nights and other activities.
Henderson BluesFest
April 14
Henderson Pavilion
Jonny Lang will headline the show and will be joined by Taj Mahal, Quinn Sullivan and Brandon “TAZ” Niederauer.
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Festival
April 19-22
Orleans hotel-casino
The annual event features live music, burlesque shows, comedy, a huge car show, pool parties, tattoo artists, pin-up showcases, fashion shows,
merchandise vendors and more.
Las Rageous 2018
April 20-21
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Performances by A Perfect Circle, Clutch, Underoath, Beartooth, Pop Evil, Five Finger Death Punch, Judas Priest, Hollywood Undead and more.
High in the Sky Expo & Festival
April 20
Desert Pines Golf Course
Live music and a vendor pavilion. Music performances by R&B star Keith Washington and rap artists 3081, Miles Low and Mr. Sin Sity and more.
DJ Benzo will keep you dancing between performances.
$42-$125
Pirate Fest Las Vegas
April 21-22
Craig Ranch Regional Park
Pirate Fest is a fun family festival including Pirate, Steampunk, Renaissance and Faerie characters. There will be live entertainment, music, food, vendors, strolling characters, games, activities and a beer garden.
Las Vegas Black Film Festival
April 26-29
Suncoast hotel-casino
There will be movies, actors showdown, actors bootcamp, meet and greet, a pool party and more.
Great American Foodie Fest
April 26-29
Sunset Station hotel-casino
The Great American Food Festival is a culmination of the food vendors and gourmet food trucks from all around the country that have been featured on popular food shows on the Food Network, Cooking Channel, Travel Channel and other TV networks.
The Celebrando Festival
April 28
Sammy Davis Festival Plaza
The 4th annual Celebrando festival is a free community event celebrating the Hispanic culture and giving back. Celebrando provides a one-of-a-
kind experience by bringing to life the smells of the food, sounds of the entertainment, and visual art and artifacts to the community for a one-day
celebration of Hispanic culture through food and music.
Margaritas and Tacos Festival
April 28
Location TBA
Featuring multiple bands and DJs, more than 20 margarita flavors, taco vendors, tequila tasting, elite eating contest, best margarita contest, limbo
contest, craft vendors, and more.
Las Vegas City of Lights Jazz Festival
April 28-29
Clark County Government Center Amphitheater
Performers include the West Coast Jam, Kindred the Family Soul, Ronnie Laws, Nneena Freelon, The Sax Pack, Greg Adams & East Bay Soul, KEM,
Eric Benet, Rahee DeVaughan, Leela James and more. There will also be food and beverage vendors.
Indian Food Festival
May 5
Clark County Government Center Amphitheater
Enjoy foods including tandoori chicken, kabobs, chicken curry, samosas, kettle corn, Indian street food, domestic and craft beer and more.
Ice Cream Festival
May 12
Springs Preserve
The family-friendly event will feature stations serving ice cream sundaes, novelties and root beer floats, with fun for all ages including live
entertainment, face painting, storytelling, a pirate magic show, carnival games, a bubble play station, an ice cream eating contest, and more.
Electric Daisy Carnival
May 18-20
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Giant music festival or rave with food and beverage vendors, art installations, and carnival rides.
Brews & Blues Festival at Springs Preserve
May 19
Springs Preserve
Brews & Blues offers up beers from regional, national, and international brewers at the Springs Preserve. Each ticket includes unlimited beer
samples, and commemorative mugs will be available to the first 1,900 guests. Vendors will have plenty of tasty food options for purchase.
Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival
May 25-28
Downtown Las Vegas
3 days of punk rock music, late-night club shows, a poker tournament, a bowling tournament, pool parties, food trucks, art show, merchandise
vendors and more.
Reggae in the Desert
June 9
Clark County Government Center Amphitheater
This year’s festival will feature headliners Collie Buddz and Third World.
Start at $19.99
Las Vegas Elvis Festival
July 12-15
Six shows for this year include “68 Comeback” starring Dwight Icenhower and Ryan Pelton, “56 The Beginning” starring Taylor Rodriguez with
Stephi Z, “Shake Rattle and Role” starring Dwight Icenhower, Dean Z and Robert Washington, “Jukebox LIVE” featuring Ted Torres as Elvis, our
Saturday night show “That’s The Way,” will star Ben Portsmouth, Diogo Light and Vic Trevino, Jr.
Life is Beautiful Festival
Sept. 21-23
Downtown Las Vegas
Giant music, food and art festival in Downtown Las Vegas.
Pacific Rim Festival
Sept. 22
Springs Preserve
Celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander culture at the Springs Preserve's Pacific Rim Festival! Enjoy tasty traditional foods, live entertainment and fun
activities for all. You won’t want to miss this colorful, festive occasion.
Grapes & Hops Festival
Sept. 28
Springs Preserve
Sample fine wines, a unique selection of beers and food from some of Las Vegas' finest restaurants—while helping to raise money for a good
cause—at the Springs Preserve's annual Grapes & Hops Festival
Big Blues Bender Music Festival
Sept. 6-9
The Plaza
The 2018 Big Blues Bender will feature Kenny Wayne Shepher, JJ Grey and Mofro, Tab Benoit, Elvin Bishop, Samantha Fish, Jimmy Hall, Roberty Finley, Mr. Sipp, The Mississippi Blues Child, Cedric Burnside Project, Sugaray, Eric Gales, Damon Fowler, Jason Ricci and The Bad Kind, JP Soars and the Red Hots, The War and Treaty, Jimmy Carpenter Band, Bordy Buster, Shanda & The Howlers and more.
Various packages available
46th annual Las Vegas Greek Food Festival
September (Dates to be announced)
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
A Greek food festival feature great Greek food and beverages, live music, dancing, pastries for sale, merchandise vendors, a children’s carnival and
more.
Festival of Arts
Oct. 13-14
Downtown Summerlin
More than 100 fine artists displaying art for sale, live music, food and beverage vendors.
Las Vegas PRIDE Festival
Oct. 20
Celebrate Diversity at the Las Vegas PRIDE Festival where everyone is welcome. GLBT families, couples, and singles along with their friends and straight allies come together for an entire day of fabulous fun at Sunset Park.
Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival
October (Dates to be announced)
Sunset Park
Annual event feature renaissance villages, live music, jousting, competitions, merchandise vendors, food and beverages, crafters and more.