Jon Smith Subs giving away free subs to celebrate grand opening

Joyce Lupiani
2:12 PM, Jun 19, 2018
4 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jon Smith Subs is celebrating its first location near in Las Vegas by giving away free subs.

You can find the new location on Flaming Road near the 215 beltway. The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. The first 50 people in line will receive free subs for a year (one per month).

Jon Smith Subs has been aggressively expanding into new markets since the beginning of the year. They currently have 13 locations in Florida and Ohio and are opening new locations in Fort Worth and Spring, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Pembroke Pines, Florida; Springfield, Ohio; and Port St. Lucie and Miramar, Florida.

The first Jon Smith sub shop opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County, Florida, and is known for its overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak and real chicken breast subs.
 

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top