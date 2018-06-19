Jon Smith Subs giving away free subs to celebrate grand opening

Jon Smith Subs is celebrating its first location near in Las Vegas by giving away free subs.

Join us at our Las Vegas, NV Grand Opening celebration this Thursday, June 21, starting at 11am at 9701 W Flamingo Rd! The first 50 people in line will receive free 6" subs after first purchase (12 coupons per person to visit this Jon Smith Subs for one free 6" sub every month)! pic.twitter.com/xZcmcQ8sUx — Jon Smith Subs (@JonSmithSubs) June 19, 2018

You can find the new location on Flaming Road near the 215 beltway. The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. The first 50 people in line will receive free subs for a year (one per month).



Jon Smith Subs has been aggressively expanding into new markets since the beginning of the year. They currently have 13 locations in Florida and Ohio and are opening new locations in Fort Worth and Spring, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Pembroke Pines, Florida; Springfield, Ohio; and Port St. Lucie and Miramar, Florida.



The first Jon Smith sub shop opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County, Florida, and is known for its overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak and real chicken breast subs.

