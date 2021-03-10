Jabbawockeez returning to stage at MGM Grand Garden Arena

In accordance with revised state guidelines, Jabbawockeez will return to the stage March 11 at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

The world-famous dance crew will perform its show, TIMELESS, five nights a week at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Performances are scheduled Mondays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $49.99 (plus tax and fees) and are available for purchase on MGM Grand website or Ticketmaster.

TIMELESS, Jabbawockeez fourth stage production, is a sonically hypnotic voyage into the visionary minds of the masked members. Familiar favorites and brand-new routines are supercharged with innovative production elements, breathtaking visuals and a mesmerizing laser effect. The show takes the audience along for a ride as the beloved characters land on earth from outer space, in search of the quintessential music playlist that spans generations, locations and musical genres.

Jabbawockeez continually inspire with positive tropes and their own unique humor, paired with a soundtrack all ages can appreciate. From their first national television appearance on “America’s Got Talent” in 2006 to their win on MTV’s “Randy Jackson Presents America’s Best Dance Crew” in March 2008, Jabbawockeez have proven themselves as global trendsetters.

They have stayed on the pulse of pop culture including a recent appearance on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” with GRAMMY-nominated artist DaBaby and a collaboration with Marshmello.

For show schedules, additional information and to purchase tickets for any of these shows, click here.