Insomniac releases video ahead of EDC 2018

Insomniac has released a new video ahead of this year's 22nd annual Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas.

The video is about unity and is titled "All Are Welcome Here."

The video focuses on the theme of kineticLOVE and harmony and offers a compelling look into the colorful world of EDC Las Vegvas.

Once a year, over 400,000 people from around the world come together to celebrate happiness, inclusivity and music in a neon playground only found elsewhere in the furthest bounds of a person’s imagination.

EDC Las Vegas will return to the desert May 18-20 in an incredible 360-degree landscape at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, featuring eight stunning and brand-new stage designs, a parade of playful costumed performers, mobile musical Art Cars, more than 250 legendary artists and an endless sea of thrilling carnival rides.

EDC tickets are still available and so are a limited number of camping packages.