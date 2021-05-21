LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — DJ and producer ILLENIUM will perform at Allegiant Stadium on July 3.

TRILOGY - my biggest show ever - will take place 7/3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (home of the Raiders)! 3 sets, 1 night. I’m beyond excited to present Ashes, Awake, and Ascend as a new experience ❤️



Artist Presale 5/24 @ 10am PT (PW: TRILOGY)https://t.co/TJNiijHaJq pic.twitter.com/jSa9V0r4Sx — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUM) May 21, 2021

It will be the first full-scale concert at the stadium.

The show will title Trilogy, a three-set concert commemorating his previous three albums -- Ashes, Awake, and Ascend. This show will bring closure to this trio of albums as ILLENIUM begins a new musical journey with the July 16 release of his highly anticipated fourth album, Fallen Embers.

Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m.PT at ticketmaster.com

Country megastar Garth Brooks was the the first performer to be scheduled for the stadium, but his concert was delayed twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. He is now scheduled to perform July 10.

RELATED: Garth Brooks Las Vegas concert officials expect 'full house' for July 2021 event