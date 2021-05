LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Country music icon Garth Brooks is coming to Allegiant Stadium and officials say they are planning for a full house.

The concert was originally scheduled for Aug. 22, 2020, then it was moved to Feb. 27, 2021, and then rescheduled it to July 10.

According to Allegiant's website, tickets are sold out.