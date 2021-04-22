I LOVE SUGAR & Linq Promenade honoring first responders with National Superhero Day

To celebrate first responders on National Superhero Day, April 28, the High Roller Observation Wheel and I LOVE SUGAR at The LINQ Promenade will offer specials for first responders.

First responders and medical professionals can enjoy $5 off rides aboard the High Roller, the world’s tallest observation wheel, offering spectacular views of the Las Vegas Strip and beyond. Guests can reserve tickets in advance, while supplies last, using the online booking code HRWFR5 for rides on April 28 only.

Also, all locals always receive a 50 percent discount on tickets purchased at the box office.

Meanwhile, I LOVE SUGAR will feature its complimentary “Sugar Hero Box” with a minimum $25 purchase. I LOVE SUGAR is the 14,000-square-foot candy destination on The LINQ Promenade at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. The candy wonderland carries all things sweet, including candy sushi, gummy candy pizza, giant candy boxes and its signature Candy Martini Bar.

I LOVE SUGAR’s Sugar Hero Box, a $12.99 value, contains assorted candies such as jawbreakers, cinnamon hearts, rock candy crystals, sour worms and gummy bears.

To receive their Sugar Hero Box, first responders must show a valid ID.